Woman Killed In Blaze At Tarrytown Home: (Developing)

The blaze broke out early Thursday, Dec. 5, at around 12:15 a.m. at a residence on Martling Avenue, according to the Tarrytown Police Department.

Emergency responders, including the Tarrytown Fire Department, Tarrytown EMS, Greenburgh Paramedics, and Tarrytown Police, quickly arrived on the scene and found an active fire at 227 Martling Ave.

Firefighters entered the residence and discovered an unresponsive woman near the entryway. Despite resuscitation efforts, the 77-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Fire crews swiftly brought the fire under control, preventing its spread to adjacent homes.

In a statement on Facebook about the fatal blaze, Tarrytown Fire Chief Frank Morabito said the department is "proud of the actions of our trained and seasoned personnel during a difficult emergency situation."

"Special thanks to all of the mutual aid departments that provided assistance," Morabito continued.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

