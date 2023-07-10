Video: 'Street Takeover' Closes Down New Tappan Zee Bridge Near Tarrytown

The incident took place in Westchester County late Saturday night, July 8 into early Sunday morning, July 9 on the bridge near Tarrytown.

According to New York State Police, there were multiple vehicles driving recklessly on the bridge, most of which cleared the area after troopers started to detain individuals.

Reportedly, the drivers were doing "donuts" in the roadway and running around, driving recklessly, and causing traffic to come to a complete stop.

Trooper Tara McCormick said the incident is still under investigation and declined to provide further details.

McCormick said multiple drivers were issued a number of traffic tickets and one 18-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

The new Tappan Zee Bridge's official name is the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The old bridge's official name was the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge.

This is a developing story. Check with Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Tarrytown-SleepyHollow and receive free news updates.