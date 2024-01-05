Update: More Details Emerge After Man Shoots Ex-Girlfriend At Sleepy Hollow Residence, DA Says

Ruben Santiago, who was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 3, now faces attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting in Sleepy Hollow that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 2, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday, Jan. 5.

According to the DA's Office, at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Santiago violated an order of protection and forcibly entered his ex-girlfriend's Sleepy Hollow home on Chestnut Street in the area of Valley Street. He then shot her with a .38 caliber revolver, leaving her with wounds to her neck and hand, officials said.

The 37-year-old victim is now being treated at an area hospital for her injuries.

After the shooting, Santiago, whose place of residence was not released, was identified as a suspect and tracked to the Bronx, where he was taken into custody, according to Sleepy Hollow Police.

During his arraignment in Sleepy Hollow Village Court, Santiago was charged with:

Second-degree attempted murder;

First-degree attempted assault;

Second-degree assault;

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon;

Aggravated criminal contempt.

Santiago was then remanded to Westchester County Jail. He will next appear in court on Monday, Jan. 22.

Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Anthony Bueti commented on the shooting, saying, "I applaud all of our officers and detectives for the thorough investigation, and quick response, which helped to ensure there were no threats to the community or our schools. Our thoughts are with the victim and her family.”

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

