Tarrytown Estate Once Owned By 'Father Divine' Listed For $5.495M

Located at 11 Carriage Trl. in Tarrytown, the property sits at the highest point of the prestigious Greystone-on-Hudson community, a nearly 100-acre luxury gated enclave, and was once owned by famous spiritual leader "Father Divine," according to a New York Times article from 1940.

"Father Divine," whose real name has still not been confirmed, was a charismatic religious leader and founder of the International Peace Mission Movement who bought the property from real estate developer Leo S. Bing in 1940.

The sprawling 5.5-acre estate features a 15,000-square-foot main home, a Carriage House, and unparalleled amenities, including a pickleball court suspended above the Hudson River and an in-ground pool, according to its listing from Sotheby’s International Realty.

The main residence boasts expansive formal and informal spaces, perfect for both living and entertaining, all with unobstructed views of the Hudson River. Meanwhile, the Carriage House offers a separate three-bedroom, two-bath residence, along with a five-car garage, ideal for guests or staff.

Privacy and security are paramount, with the estate located within a gated community featuring 24-hour security and a private road leading to the home.

In its original article about Father Divine's purchase of the property, The New York Times described it as a "feudal castle above the trees."

The preacher, who died in September 1965, had thirty or forty of his staff, known as "angels" move into the property with him at the time, the newspaper reported at the time.

