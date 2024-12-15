Tappan Zee Bridge Toll Set To Increase: Here's When, How Much

The increase will go into effect on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2024, with a $0.50 annual hike to the base NY E-ZPass toll rates and tolls-by-mail through 2027.

The adjustment also includes an enhancement to the Westchester and Rockland Resident Discount Plan, which will rise from 17 percent to a 20 percent discount. The 40 percent discount for the Commuter Discount Plan will remain in place.

The adjustment is part of the Thruway Authority’s broader plan to maintain and improve infrastructure across the state. Details of the increase and its impact on commuters can be found here.

The new Tappan Zee Bridge, which opened to traffic in 2017, was built to replace the aging structure that had served the region since 1955. It spans the Hudson River, connecting Rockland and Westchester counties.

The new Tappan Zee Bridge's official name is the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The old bridge's official name was the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge.

