Sleepy Hollow Among Safest Municipalities In NY, New Study Says

According to a study by SafeHome.org released in late August, the town of New Castle and the village of Rye Brook are among the three New York municipalities with the lowest violent crime rates, including murder, aggravated assault, robbery, and rape.

Meanwhile, the villages of Sleepy Hollow and Tuckahoe as well as the town of Lewisboro are the three New York municipalities with the lowest property crime rates, such as burglary, larceny, and vehicle thefts, the study said.

The organization, which specializes in educating consumers about home security systems, came up with its rankings by looking at data compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Crime Data Explorer website.

The study also ranks New York as 29th in the nation for property crime and 14th for violent crime.

According to SafeHome, larceny is the most common property crime in the state, which also has the country's third-highest robbery rate and sixth-lowest rape rate.

