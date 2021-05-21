Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown
Return to your home site

Menu

Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: I-684 Lane Reopens After Serious Crash In Westchester County
Schools

Westchester HS Put On 'Lock-Out' Due To Unverified Threat

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Scarsdale High School was put in a "lock out" on Friday afternoon.
Scarsdale High School was put in a "lock out" on Friday afternoon. Photo Credit: File

A Westchester high school was temporarily “locked down” due to an unverified threat.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” village officials in Scarsdale said that the high school was placed on “lock-out” due to an unverified threat made at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, May 21.

Residents have been advised to stay away from the area.

According to the Scarsdale Police Department, students were dismissed from the high school before 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, while officers remain on scene to investigate and ensure the safety of students and staff.

The school district has not yet made a statement. The nature of the threat has not been disclosed, though according to reports, a bear was seen on campus earlier on Friday morning.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice!

Serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.