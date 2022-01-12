Police Working With Feds After Threat Forces School Lockout In Westchester

Police investigators are working with federal authorities to identify who called in a threat to a Westchester elementary school that led to a districtwide lockout of students and staff.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, school officials in Port Chester entered a lockout due to an anonymous threat that was called in to the Park Avenue Elementary School.

The nature of the threat has not been disclosed.

Police said that investigators were called to the school and increased their presence districtwide as a precaution with both uniformed and plainclothes officers stationed around the area.

According to the Port Chester Police Department, detectives are working with outside federal agencies to “vigorously attempt to track down the origin of the call and to locate the caller.”

Moving forward, until the threat is fully investigated, there will be an increased police presence at schools in Port Chester "until further notice.”

“We take this incident very seriously and will continue to investigate the ID and caller,” they noted.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the Port Chester Police Department by calling (914) 939-6332.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

