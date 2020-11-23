COVID-19: Westchester School District Goes All-Virtual Due To Staffing Shortage

Another Westchester school district is going remote after learning of new positive cases that caused a staffing shortage.

Bronxville Schools Superintendent Roy Montesano said that because of a rise in cases and the shortened week due to the Thanksgiving break, all students would be switching to their distance learning plan beginning on Monday, Nov. 23.

Montesano said that a staff member at the elementary school and a high school student both tested positive for the virus, leading to an abundance of classmates and staff members being forced to temporarily quarantine.

“Our ability to adequately staff the School is challenged due to the number of faculty that need to quarantine based on the positive cases,” he wrote to parents. “Given the shortened week and the upcoming Thanksgiving break, we have decided to go to full remote learning for all classes K-12 for this week.”

Due to the number of faculty members exposed to the virus in the high school, it will remain remote through Wednesday, Dec. 2, returning to in-person learning on Thursday, Dec. 3. Anyone impacted by the case in the elementary school will be quarantined through Monday, Dec. 6, returning to class on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

During the temporary break from in-person learning, custodial crews will be disinfecting the building while contact tracing is completed by health officials during the short week.

“This will provide an opportunity to reset, enjoy Thanksgiving with our families, fully clean our building, and do our part to not spread the virus,” Montesano said. “While I understand this is not the best news, we feel it is the responsible decision given our circumstances.”

