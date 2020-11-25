COVID-19: New Case In Westchester School; District Lays Out Thanksgiving Travel Plan

Another new COVID-19 case has been confirmed in a staffer at a Westchester school that has seen a small surge in recent infections.

Bronxville Schools Superintendent issued a notice to the community on Wednesday, Nov. 25 advising that an employee at the Elementary School has tested positive for the virus, and anyone who may have been exposed has been contacted.

There have now been two employees and two students test positive in the Elementary School, and two students in the high school that have been reported in the past week.

Montesano said that the district is following the guidance of the county Department of Health regarding the quarantine period and other safety measures.

According to Montesano, the district also distributed a holiday travel survey to determine which employees plan on traveling to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The superintendent said that the majority of employees’ plans don’t involve traveling, and thus will not impact the return of in-person learning at the Bronxville School on Monday, Nov. 30.

Though not impacted by holiday travel schedules, Montesano said that the new positive COVID-19 cases will impact certain classes:

Three 5th grade classes, one 4th grade class, one 2nd grade class, and one 1st grade class - all will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 7 (their quarantine ends on Friday, Dec. 4).

All other Elementary classes will be in person on Nov. 30.

The High School will remain remote until Wednesday, Dec. 2, returning to in-person instruction on Thursday, Dec. 3. The two self-contained special education classes will return on Nov. 30.

The Middle School will return on Nov. 30.

“If you are traveling, please make sure you have notified your building principals so that your children’s teachers can be prepared for your children’s remote learning,” Montesano said. “I urge you to take every safety precaution possible by wearing masks, social distancing, and washing your hands frequently to help us maintain our ability to educate your children in person."

