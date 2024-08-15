School Announces Sudden Closure After Almost 30 Years In Tarrytown

New Beginnings Nursery School, located in Tarrytown at the Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns at 42 North Broadway (Route 9), is now closed, owner Patricia Kreamer announced on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

According to Kreamer, the church's consistory voted on Tuesday, Aug. 6 to close the school "without any regard" to the school's staff or families.

"I was not allowed to voice my concerns or advocate for our school since it was behind closed doors," Kreamer said in her announcement.

New Beginnings was originally founded in 1996 when Kreamer was searching for a school for her 3-year-old daughter. She decided to team up with the church, which had been looking to begin a school at the time.

The Christian school accepted families and children of all religious backgrounds and served those aged 2 to 4, according to its website.

In her closing announcement, Kreamer thanked those who helped support the school over the years.

"I am so grateful for every person who has been a part of our NBNS family!" Kreamer wrote, adding, "Whether you attended a spaghetti dinner, donated, referred someone, or simply walked through the doors, your presence has meant the world to me!"

