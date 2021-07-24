Woman With BAC More Than Double Legal Limit Busted For DWI In Westchester After Crash, Car Fire

A woman was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content greater than two times the legal limit when she was involved in a crash that led to a care fire, police said.

First responders in Scarsdale were dispatched to the scene of a crash shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 near the intersection of Popham Road and Chase Road, where there was a car on fire.

According to police, during the investigation into the crash, it was determined that one of the drivers, White Plains resident Bridgette Harrison, age 32, was allegedly intoxicated, who was found outside her vehicle following the crash.

Further investigation determined that Harrison’s blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit, and she was taken into custody without incident.

Harrison was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .18 percent or greater, driving while intoxicated, following too close, and moving from a lane unsafely.

Following her arrest, Harrison was released and she is scheduled to return to Scarsdale Village Court at a later date to respond to the DWI charge.

