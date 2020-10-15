Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Westchester Man Arrested For Manslaughter, Assault, After Running Over Two People, Police Say

A suspect implicated in a vehicular homicide turned himself in at Mount Vernon Police Headquarters.

A 26-year-old man turned himself in to police in Westchester after being implicated in an alleged vehicular homicide.

Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to a report of two gunshot victims outside the Trusco Building Supplies building shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Upon arrival, police said that they located two men who appeared to have been run over by a vehicle. One of the victims, later identified as Mount Vernon resident Romo Jeffries, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A second victim, a 35-year-old Mount Vernon resident, suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his leg and shoulder. Police said at the time of the fatal incident, no suspect was at the scene.

The investigation into the fatal crash led to detectives identifying Mount Vernon resident Jalen Martin as a suspect, who turned himself in on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Police noted that Marin has no prior criminal history.

Marin was taken into custody and charged with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the vehicular homicide has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Major Case Unit by calling (914) 668-6841.

