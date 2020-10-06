Video Released Of Police-Involved Shooting In Westchester

Video footage of the chase and confrontation that led to the fatal police-involved shooting that of a 24-year-old convicted felon in Westchester has been made public.

The New Rochelle Police Department released six videos taken from private businesses in the city that depict the officers’ pursuit of city resident Kamal Flowers on Friday, June 5 before he was fatally shot.

In the videos, Flowers can be seen taking off from a Dodge Charger as it was stopped by officers, before the car drove off, prompting the initial pursuit. In others, police can be seen chasing and engaging with Flowers as he attempted to flee on foot.

Police said that they stopped the Charger shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, June 5, for a traffic violation near the intersection of Potter Avenue and Pierce Street, at which point Flowers, who was on parole, fled.

It is alleged that after a struggle with officers, Flowers displayed a handgun and attempted to fire, at which point one of the officers shot him. Flowers was treated at the scene and died en route to the hospital.

A 9mm Ruger handgun was recovered by police at the scene of the shooting, which is being investigated by the New Rochelle Police Department and Westchester County District Attorney’s Office after the state Attorney General declined to launch an investigation.

The New Rochelle PBA noted that Flowers is a known felon and that his criminal background is relevant following his release from state prison in March for an armed carjacking in Mount Vernon.

“He was a felon in possession of an illegal weapon in contravention of his parole conditions as well as state and federal law,” they said. “If apprehended, he was facing a lengthy prison sentence.

“Our brother officer was indeed unaware of this fact when he attempted to apprehend Mr. Flowers: Mr. Flowers was not. His extensive criminal history explains why he was apparently willing to pay any price to escape apprehension, including the life of a police officer.”

