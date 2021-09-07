Contact Us
Three Firefighters Injured, One Hospitalized In Westchester House Fire

Zak Failla
Myrtledale Road in Scarsdale.
Myrtledale Road in Scarsdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Several firefighters were injured battling a blaze that broke out in a Westchester home over the holiday weekend.

First responders from the Scarsdale, Hartsdale, Greenville, White Plains, and Hartsdale fire departments were dispatched to an active fire on Myrtledale Road in Scarsdale at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Upon arrival, crews found both residents of the home safely evacuated from the residence, and there were no other people inside the home.

While fighting the fire, which was quickly knocked down, two firefighters suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention, while a third was transported to the White Plains Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

An 81-year-old and 86-year-old resident of the home were picked up by their son, who took them back to his home following the fire.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing. It is unclear what caused it to break out, which is not believed to be suspicious in origin.

