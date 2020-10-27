Stolen Vehicle Abandoned After Being Involved In Westchester Crash, Police Say

Police investigators in Westchester are attempting to locate the driver of a stolen vehicle that was found abandoned following a crash in Westchester.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department received a tip shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from a passerby who reported a one-vehicle crash on Innes Road.

Police said that the investigation into the crash led them to the owner of the vehicle, a Scarsdale resident, who stated that she did not drive the vehicle, nor did he permit anyone else to have access to it.

The investigation into the crash determined that it was stolen before being abandoned by its driver. Detectives from the Scarsdale Police Department are continuing their investigation into the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash, or stolen vehicle, or who may have witnessed it, has been asked to contact the Scarsdale Police Department by calling (914) 722-1200.

