Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown
Return to your home site

Menu

Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Westchester Broadway Theatre Closes After Nearly Half-Century Run
Police & Fire

Stolen Vehicle Abandoned After Being Involved In Westchester Crash, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Scarsdale Police are investigating a one-car crash involving a stolen vehicle.
Scarsdale Police are investigating a one-car crash involving a stolen vehicle. Photo Credit: Scarsdale Police

Police investigators in Westchester are attempting to locate the driver of a stolen vehicle that was found abandoned following a crash in Westchester.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department received a tip shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from a passerby who reported a one-vehicle crash on Innes Road.

Police said that the investigation into the crash led them to the owner of the vehicle, a Scarsdale resident, who stated that she did not drive the vehicle, nor did he permit anyone else to have access to it.

The investigation into the crash determined that it was stolen before being abandoned by its driver. Detectives from the Scarsdale Police Department are continuing their investigation into the crash.

 Anyone with information regarding the crash, or stolen vehicle, or who may have witnessed it, has been asked to contact the Scarsdale Police Department by calling (914) 722-1200.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice!

Serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.