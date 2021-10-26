Speeding Driver Busted For DWI After Nearly Striking Officer In Westchester

The tire of an allegedly drunk driver in Westchester deflated in front of an officer as he was attempting to deny speeding and striking a curb after he nearly drove into him, police said.

An officer from the Scarsdale Police Department conducting a traffic stop of a different driver at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 on Post Road in Scarsdale spotted another vehicle speeding in the area, narrowly missing the officer’s vehicle near the intersection of Oxford Road as its emergency lights were active.

Police said that the officer then pursued him and attempted to conduct a traffic stop after the driver veered into the opposite lane, over-corrected, swerved to the right, and struck a curb before stopping on Post Road near the intersection of Lorraine Lane.

The officer said that when he spoke to the driver, Bronx resident Justin Rodriguez, age 33, there was an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, and he denied speeding or striking the curb.

According to the officer, while Rodriguez was denying any wrongdoing, he could hear the sound of the tire deflating and there was damage to the rim, at which point Rodriguez admitted to “having a few drinks” in White Plains and that he was heading home.

Rodriguez failed multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, during which the officer said his eyes were “bloodshot,” and there was alcohol on his breath.

A subsequent breathalyzer found that Rodriguez’s blood alcohol content was .15 percent, nearly double the legal limit.

He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, speeding, and moving from his lane of travel unsafely.

