Seen Him? Alert Issued For Westchester Man Wanted For Robbery, Grand Larceny

Police investigators in Westchester are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a wanted man who was arrested on multiple charges.

An alert has been issued by the Yonkers Police Department as they attempt to locate 44-year-old Levar Dimmie, who is wanted following his arrest for second-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny.

Following his arrest, Dimmie failed to make scheduled court appearances, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police described Dimmie as being 6-foot-1 weighing approximately 165 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium build. Dimmie also was last known to have a beard and he has a tattoo of two faces on his right arm.

Anyone with information regarding Dimmie’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department Warrant Squad by calling (914) 377-7253 or by texting “YPD” plus the tip to 847411.

