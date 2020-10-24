Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown
Return to your home site

Menu

Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Arrival Of Cold Front Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Westchester Man Wanted For Robbery, Grand Larceny

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Levar Dimmie
Levar Dimmie Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

Police investigators in Westchester are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a wanted man who was arrested on multiple charges.

An alert has been issued by the Yonkers Police Department as they attempt to locate 44-year-old Levar Dimmie, who is wanted following his arrest for second-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny.

Following his arrest, Dimmie failed to make scheduled court appearances, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police described Dimmie as being 6-foot-1 weighing approximately 165 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium build. Dimmie also was last known to have a beard and he has a tattoo of two faces on his right arm.

Anyone with information regarding Dimmie’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department Warrant Squad by calling (914) 377-7253 or by texting “YPD” plus the tip to 847411. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice!

Serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.