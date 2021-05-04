Recognize It? Video Released Of Westchester Homicide Suspect's Vehicle

Recognize this vehicle?

Police investigators in Westchester have released a new video of a suspect’s vehicle following a fatal shooting in New Rochelle over the weekend.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, May 1, officers from the New Rochelle Police Department received reports of shots fired in the area of Horton Avenue and Brook Street.

Upon arrival, New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that officers found five men who were shot, including MD Anderson Kerny Jr., age 29, of Brooklyn, who was shot in the neck and pronounced dead by first responders.

A second man was hospitalized and underwent surgery, while the rest suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, May 4, Costa released a new video of the suspect’s vehicle on Memorial Highway making an illegal U-turn from the right line across the roadway and back toward I-95.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting, or who recognizes the suspects’ vehicle has been asked to contact New Rochelle Police investigators by calling (914) 654-2300.

