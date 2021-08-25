Police Searching For Identified Suspect One Year After Fatal Westchester Shooting

One year later, police in Westchester are still seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for a fatal shooting.

The Yonkers Police Department issued an update as a reward remains unclaimed for information that leads to the arrest of a murder suspect in August 2020.

Jerome Wilson, age 27, is wanted for allegedly intentionally murdering Chazz Mitchell, who was 24 years old at the time of the shooting, in front of a multi-family home in Yonkers on Oak Street on Tuesday, Aug. 25 last summer.

In response, a $5,000 reward has been issued by the Yonkers Police Department for information that leads to Wilson's arrest.

According to police, Wilson is considered to be armed and dangerous. He has ties to Yonkers, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, and Poughkeepsie.

Officers from the Yonkers Police Department were dispatched to Saint Joseph’s Medical Center shortly after 4 p.m. on Aug. 25 last year, where there was a report of a man who had suffered a gunshot to his abdomen.

Mitchell was found unresponsive after being transported to the hospital by a third party and later died from the gunshot wound.

Police said that Mitchell was with a group of people when he was approached by Wilson. A brief dispute escalated to violence, at which point Wilson allegedly took out a handgun and fired at least one shot at Mitchell, striking him before fleeing.

Further investigation determined that Mitchell and the suspect were familiar with one other, and the incident was not a random event.

If anyone recognizes Wilson or has information on his whereabouts, they have been instructed to call the Yonkers Police Detective Division at 914-377-7724 or 911.

