Police Investigating After 24-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Westchester

Zak Failla
The body was found at 165 Summit Ave. in Mount Vernon.
The body was found at 165 Summit Ave. in Mount Vernon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in Westchester have launched an investigation after a 24-year-old woman was found dead inside an area home.

Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department were called to a Summit Avenue home at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, where there was a report of an unresponsive woman in the front vestibule of a residence.

Upon arrival, police said that the officers found a 24-year-old woman - whose name has not been released - who was dead upon arrival. Her body was taken by the Westchester County Medical Examiners Office for further investigation.

Police said that the investigation into her death is ongoing, and no other information was released. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident, which remains under investigation, has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division by calling (914) 665-2510.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

