Man Arrested With Illegal Handgun During Traffic Stop In Westchester

A late-night traffic stop for an unregistered vehicle led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man in Westchester who was busted with an illegal handgun and ammo, police said.

Officers on patrol in Mount Vernon conducted a routine traffic stop near the intersection of South 1st Avenue and Sandford Boulevard at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 for the unregistered vehicle.

According to police, during the stop, the driver, Bronx resident Cedric Tam, and his two passengers, also both from the Bronx, were instructed to exit their vehicle so it could be impounded for the registration violations.

When leaving the vehicle, the officers found that there was a semi-automatic handgun and a loaded magazine inside the car, and Tam was placed in custody.

Tam was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, while his two passengers were released after being interviewed by officers.

Following his arrest, Tam was held for his arraignment in Mount Vernon City Court.

