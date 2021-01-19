Former Employee Damages Golf Course In Westchester, Drives Through Fence Police Say

Police investigators in Westchester are attempting to locate a suspect who drove through a closed fence at an area golf club after damaging fairways and greens on the course when he allegedly stole a high-end cappuccino machine from his former employer.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department received a report of a larceny in progress at the Quaker Ridge Golf Club at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15 when a former employee arrived at the course and “was acting and speaking in a strange manner.”

It is alleged that after speaking with a current employee, the suspect - who is from the Bronx, but whose name has not been released - allegedly exited the building, though it was later determined that he had instead entered the basement and stole a high-end cappuccino printing machine.

According to police, the suspect was seen exiting the building carrying an open cardboard box that the machine was inside. Multiple construction workers at the course, which is undergoing renovations, also confirmed the story.

The cappuccino machine had a value of approximately $2,000.

Police said that after stealing the cappuccino machine, the suspect got into his car once he rebuffed an attempt by a construction worker to stop him before driving his vehicle over a curb in the parking lot and onto the greens of the golf course, causing substantial damage.

After damaging the golf course, it is alleged that the suspect drove through a closed fence near the tennis courts of the club, causing substantial damage to the hardware of the fence before speeding away on Griffin Avenue.

The damage to the fence is expected to cost upwards of $8,000, while repairing the fairway greens cost approximately $5,000.

If he is located, the suspect faces felony charges of criminal mischief and grand larceny. He has also been cited for criminal trespassing, a violation.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

