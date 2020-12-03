Driver Busted For Aggravated DWI In Westchester After Leaving Job Site

An erratic driver from Fairfield County had a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit after being stopped by officers in Westchester while coming home from a work site in the Bronx, police said.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department responded to the intersection of Mamaroneck Road and Stratton Road at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, where there was a report of a driver who was driving erratically before coming to a stop.

Police said that a witness who called police spoke to the driver, Norwalk resident Howard Scott Adams, 50, after he stopped, and believed him to be intoxicated.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to Adams, who allegedly had the smell of alcohol on his breath, as well as red, glassy eyes and slurred speech.

Adams admitted that he had been drinking before leaving a job site in the Bronx, police said, while he was swaying side-to-side and leaning on the police cruiser to maintain his balance.

According to police, Adams preceded to fail multiple Standard Field Sobriety Tests, and he was arrested without incident.

At Scarsdale Police Headquarters, Adams was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with .18 grams or more of alcohol in his blood. He was later released and scheduled to appear in Scarsdale Village Court at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.