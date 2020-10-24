Convicted Felon, Gang Member, Busted With Loaded Weapon In Westchester

A convicted felon and known gang member with additional felony charges pending in Connecticut was busted with a loaded weapon by local and federal law enforcement officials in Westchester County.

Dante McAllister was stopped by Mount Vernon Police detectives and ATF Task Force officers at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 outside a Franklin Avenue apartment building.

At the time he was stopped, police said that McAllister, who has a prior violent felony conviction in New York, was in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson firearm hidden in the right front pocket of his jacket.

Police noted that McAllister has pending charges, including a violent felony for a domestic incident, in Connecticut, and he is a known gang member.

Following his arrest, McAllister was transported to the Mount Vernon Police Department and turned over to agents of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The investigation into McAllister is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime he may have committed has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division by calling (914) 665-2510.

