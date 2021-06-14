Boyfriend Arrested After Allegedly Abducting Ex In Westchester, Police Say

A Westchester man with an active warrant for his arrest is in custody after allegedly abducting his ex-girlfriend in the middle of the night, police said.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a home on Leviness Place at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Monday, June 14, where there was a report of an abduction that had taken place approximately an hour earlier.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that the investigation determined that a 32-year-old woman had been abducted from her residence at approximately 4:30 a.m. by her ex-boyfriend Delmar Findlay, who fled from the home in a vehicle with his victim.

Further investigation determined that Findlay was at a private residence on Hillside Avenue in Mount Vernon, leading to a search and arrest warrant for him.

Costa said that the victim was located inside the Hillside Avenue home with abrasions to the top of her feet.

Findlay is expected to be charged in Mount Vernon on an active arrest warrant as well as for the abduction. Costa said he would later be turned over to the New Rochelle Police Department for pending charges.

