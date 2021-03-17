Washington Irving High Graduate Mary Pat (Deely) McGuire, 80

Mary Patricia (Deely) McGuire, age 80, of Bridgewater, MA died on Friday, March 5 after a brief illness.

Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Thomas H. and Rosalie T. Deely. Mary Pat was a graduate of Washington Irving High School in Tarrytown and the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale.

Mary Pat was married to the predeceased J. Francis McGuire in 1962 and they settled in Avon, where they raised their three children.

Mary Pat was bigger than life and was always the life of the party; additionally, she was a long-time substitute teacher in the Avon school system and was involved in many activities within the town including the Avon Civic Association and the Council of Aging. She always enjoyed working with children in the community. Mary Pat loved traveling, gardening, crossword puzzles, reading and beating her husband at Jeopardy.

She is survived by her children Christopher of Bridgewater, MA, Susan of Milford, MA and Colleen Picanso & her husband Matthew of Douglas, MA. She is the proud grandmother of Alisha McGuire Karalus and her husband, William of Middleboro, MA and Erin Picanso of Douglas, MA; as well as, great-grandmother of Emilia Karalus. She is the sister of Rosalie (Sissy) A. Girard and her husband Brian of Florida. In addition she is the sister-in-law of Kevin J. McGuire and his wife Kay of Florida. Also survived by several nephews and their wives and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Mary Pat was predeceased by her brother, Thomas K Deely of San Francisco, CA.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Saint Thomas Aquinas Church located at 103 Center St. in Bridgewater, MA. Unfortunately, visiting hours are not available to comply with COVID restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to your local library as she was a voracious reader.

Arrangements under the direction of Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 North Main St., Randolph, MA 02368. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit Cartwright Funeral Home.

Obituary provided by Cartwright Funeral Homes

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.