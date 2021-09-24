Woman Reported Missing In Westchester

An alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old woman in Westchester who may be in need of medical attention.

The Yonkers Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down Loyola Forde, who suffers from dementia and has been reported missing by friends and family.

Police said that Forde was last seen in the area of 450 Walnut St. in Yonkers wearing a white sweater, a brown shirt, and checkered pants.

Officials noted that Forde suffers from dementia and could possibly be near the water or an area train station. No other descriptive information was provided.

Anyone with information regarding Forde’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department by calling (914) 377-7900 or 911.

