Westchester DA Responds To Fatal Brother-Sister Shooting

A Westchester man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing his sister outside their home.

Yonkers resident Jeffrey Hirschorn, 61, was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting outside their home on Friday, July 3.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that Hirschorn and his sister, Leslie Hirschorn, 54, lived with their elderly mother on Oakland Avenue in Yonkers, where they were involved in a verbal dispute on the front lawn of their shared home.

Scarpino said that the dispute escalated to violence when Hirschorn took out a handgun and a struggle ensued. Hirschhorn allegedly pointed the handgun at his sister and fired once, striking her in the neck resulting in her death.

Hirschorn remained at the scene following the shooting and police recovered an illegal .38 caliber revolver. Their elderly mother was taken to a local hospital for evaluation but was unharmed in the incident.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

“This is another tragedy where a family dispute turned fatal because a gun was in the mix,” Scarpino said. “Another Westchester family has lost a loved one and we are saddened for them and the entire community.

“I remind everyone, if you believe a person may be in danger of hurting themselves or others and has access to guns, you can call your local police or my office to get help,” Scarpino added. “The courts can direct police to remove those weapons using an Extreme Risk Protection Order under New York’s Red Flag Law. Let us help you stay safe.”

Hirschorn is scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday, July 22 to respond to the murder charge.

