Underage Teen Sexually Assaulted Multiple Times By Tarrytown Man, Age 27: Prosecutor

A tipster led authorities to a warehouse manager from Westchester County who they said traveled to New Jersey for sex with an underage teen he met online.

Eric Palese, age 27, of Tarrytown, sexually assaulted the under-16-year-old child multiple times, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Thursday, April 6.

Based on the charges, it was at least a half-dozen times during the second and third weeks of March.

Authorities began investigating the 6-foot, 270-pound Palese after the tip came in on Monday, the prosecutor said.

“The caller reported that the suspect contacted the child via social media and sexually assaulted the victim in River Edge (a township in New Jersey),” he said.

Palese was arrested on Tuesday and sent to the Westchester County Jail, Musella said.

He was transferred on Thursday to the Bergen County Jail, where he’s awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on six counts of sexual assault, two of criminal sexual contact, and one of child endangerment.

