Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow Farmers' Market Ranks Among Top 10 In NY In Competition

A Westchester County farmers' market was named one of the top 10 markets in the state in a competition last month.

The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market ranked sixth best in New York State in a competition held by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, the TaSH Farmers Market announced on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The market reported that it received nearly 550 votes in the annual competition where individuals vote for their favorite farmers' markets.

"We are thrilled The TaSH has ranked among the top 10 markets in the state,” Suzanne Sorrentino, co-president of The TaSH said in a statement. “We truly think it is a special place. Situated in a beautiful park, it is a meeting place for our diverse community. With fresh, locally grown, sustainable food as its anchor, the market is also a hub for children’s educational and cultural activities, other local community organizations to share their good works, and diverse artists and musicians to perform.”

The TaSH was founded in 2015 by residents of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow.

It is open from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays in Patriot’s Park in Tarrytown and is open biweekly in the winter months.

