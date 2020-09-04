Line Of Strong Storms With Gusty Winds Knock Out Power In Westchester

Hundreds in Westchester have been left without power as a line of storms bringing gusty winds and heavy rain swept through the area.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, there were 13 reported outages in Westchester, Con Edison announced, impacting 418 of its 348,198 customers. An additional 40 NYSEG customers in Westchester were without power.

Of the Con Edison customers, 240 outages were reported in New Rochelle, followed by Mount Pleasant (82 outages), Sleepy Hollow (37); Scarsdale (29), New Castle (12), and Briarcliff Manor. Other municipalities reporting outages were: Greenburgh, Mount Kisco, Mount Vernon, Ossining, and White Plains.

Con Edison said that complete restoration countywide is expected no later than 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

