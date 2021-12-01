Investigation Launched After Incident At Women's Healthcare Clinic In Westchester, DA Announces

An investigation has been launched in Westchester after an incident at a women’s healthcare clinic, the authorities announced.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that her office and local law enforcement partners are investigating an incident that took place at a clinic in White Plains on Saturday, Nov. 27.

According to Rocah, investigators are looking at whether individuals illegally interfered with patients receiving access to medical care.

No other information was immediately released.

Rocah said that the New York State Clinic Access Act “gives patients and staff the right to be free from force, threats of force, or physical obstruction when trying to obtain or provide reproductive health care.”

The DA noted that in addition, criminal trespass or other criminal statutes may apply, pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Criminal conduct which interferes with the rights of Westchester County residents to freely access healthcare is serious,” she said, adding, “and will be, if appropriate, prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.”

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.