Ida: Here's Breakdown Of Westchester Power Outages By Community, When Restoration Is Expected

Thousands in Westchester were still reporting power outages two days after Tropical Depression Ida wreaked havoc up and down the East Coast.

As of around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, Con Edison was still working to repair 153 active outages that were impacting 4,326 of its Westchester customers. NYSEG was also reporting two outages in the county.

On Friday, outages were still being reported by Con Ed customers in:

Mamaroneck Village: 1,735;

Yonkers: 544;

Mamaroneck Town: 448;

Greenburgh: 358;

Scarsdale: 308;

Harrison: 250;

Tarrytown: 164;

Bronxville: 152;

North Castle: 92;

New Rochelle: 67;

Mount Vernon: 63;

Rye: 25;

Irvington: 21;

Port Chester: 20;

Yorktown: 19;

Mount Pleasant: 11;

Cortlandt: 7;

Larchmont: 7;

Pelham Manor: 7;

Bedford: 5;

New Castle: 5;

Eastchester: 6;

Croton-on-Hudson: 3;

Dobbs Ferry: 3;

Briarcliff Manor: 2;

Pelham: 1;

Tuckahoe: 1;

Pleasantville: 1;

Ardsley: 1.

The “vast majority” of restoration in Westchester is expected no later than 11:59 on Friday night with complete restoration expected by 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.

“We understand how frustrating living without power is, especially now,” Con Edison officials said. “That's why our crews are working night and day to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

