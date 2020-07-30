Dog Quarantined After Biting Woman, Chasing Bicyclist In Westchester

A dog was quarantined for 10 days after biting a pedestrian and going after a bicyclist in Westchester, police said.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department responded to Black Birch Lane home on Monday, July 20, when a 54-year-old woman was bitten by a dog while passing by the residence of an 84-year-old woman whose name has not been released.

According to police, the woman who was bitten was walking along the roadway when a dog in the front yard began barking at her. Believing that the dog was confined by an “invisible fence” the woman continued walking, at which point the dog ran onto the street and bit her leg.

Police said that after biting the woman, the dog gave chase to a passing bicyclist before eventually returning to its yard.

The woman was treated by paramedics following the bite, and the dog was ordered to be quarantined for 10 days as per public health law. Police worked to secure the licensing and rabies vaccination information from the dog’s owner, and an Animal Bite Card was filled out for the Department of Health.

