Deputy Mayor In Hudson Valley Indicted On Dozens Of Felony Charges

A deputy mayor in the Hudson Valley has been indicted on a host of charges following his arrest on gun possession charges earlier this year.

In Rockland, Brian Downey, age 47, the deputy mayor of the Village of Airmont is facing dozens of felony charges following a federal, county, and local law enforcement investigation into the purchase of illegal gun parts.

Downey was indicted by a Rockland County Grand Jury on these charges:

First-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Twelve counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon under penal law §265.02(2);

Nineteen counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon under penal law §265.02(7);

Eighty-five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon under penal law §265.02(8);

Three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Each of the charges are felonies.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh said that on Thursday, Sept. 2, detectives from the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office and federal agents from the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force executed a search warrant at Downey’s Airmont home.

The investigation was initially launched after the DA received a tip regarding a package containing a gun silencer that was intercepted by US Customs and Border Protection that was en route to Downey’s Rockland County home.

According to Walsh, the package was disguised and labeled as a “motorcycle noise reduction exhaust pipe.”

Further investigation found that similar packages had been sent to Downey’s home in the past.

While executing the search warrant, investigators seized:

12 firearm silencers;

19 assault rifles;

More than 85 high-capacity magazines;

Multiple false federal law enforcement credentials;

Two false New York State Court Officer shields;

New York State Court Officer ID card.

“This indictment goes to show the effectiveness of inter-agency cooperation,” Walsh said in a statement. “My office will continue to work with our partners at all levels of law enforcement to protect the safety of Rockland County residents.”

