COVID-19: Westchester Sees 600+ New Cases; Here's The Latest Breakdown By Community

There were more than 600 new COVID-19 infections confirmed in Westchester in the past 24 hours, though the county is now monitoring less than 6,000 active cases.

The Westchester County Department of Health reported 628 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, though the number of active cases being monitored as of Thursday, Feb. 25 is down to 5,951.

The county was monitoring 6,019 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, Feb. 22, down from 6,677 on Friday, Feb. 19, and from more than 11,000 at the end of January. The overall 5.2 percent positive infection rate is down slightly and among the lowest in the Hudson Valley.

A total of 106,129 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in Westchester out of more than two million tests administered since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

Approximately 400 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Westchester hospitals, and three newly reported virus-related deaths brought the death toll to 2,081.

This week, County Executive George Latimer also noted that there has been a small uptick in COVID-19 cases at the Westchester County Jail, with several active cases in employees and residents, all of whom are in isolation.

"We are doing everything we can to make sure we have the right protocols at the jail," he said.

According to the Department of Health, there have now been 65,757 (2,189 on Wednesday, Feb. 24) COVID-19 vaccines administered at the Westchester County Center, with an additional 10,867 at other Westchester County Department of Health sites for a total of 76,624.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Feb. 25:

Yonkers: 1,621;

New Rochelle: 529;

Mount Vernon: 503;

White Plains: 357;

Port Chester: 248;

Yorktown: 233;

Greenburgh: 200;

Harrison: 182;

Ossining Village: 176;

Eastchester: 152;

Cortlandt: 137;

Peekskill: 127;

Mount Pleasant: 122;

Somers: 100;

Tarrytown: 91;

Rye City: 83;

Mamaroneck Village: 82;

Bedford: 81;

Sleepy Hollow: 68;

Dobbs Ferry: 65;

Scarsdale: 64;

North Castle: 63;

New Castle: 59;

Larchmont: 50;

Mamaroneck Town: 49;

Tuckahoe: 47;

Rye Brook: 45;

Lewisboro: 44;

Mount Kisco: 42;

Pelham Manor: 37;

Pelham: 33;

Elmsford: 32;

Croton-on-Hudson: 28;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 28;

Briarcliff Manor: 28;

Pleasantville: 28;

Ardsley: 25;

Bronxville: 21;

Irvington: 21;

North Salem: 19;

Ossining Town: 16.

Pound Ridge: 8;

Buchanan: 7.

To celebrate the lives lost in Westchester during the pandemic, County Executive George Latimer said that churches will ring bells at noon on March 3 - the one-year anniversary of the outbreak - and neighbors and community members have been encouraged to go outside and applaud for first responders at 7 p.m. that day.

There were 216,813 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 23, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 6,189 new cases for a 2.85 percent positive infection rate, down slightly from the previous day

There were 99 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Cuomo made note that 91 percent of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to New Have have been administered as of 11 a.m. on Feb. 23.

A total of 2,477,825 first doses have been received, with 2,252,945 administered. New York has received 1,390,250 second doses, with 1,183,999 being administered to complete the vaccine.

Statewide, a total of 1,578,785 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 36 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 37,851 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.