COVID-19: Westchester Middle School Teaching Assistant Dies From Virus

A teaching assistant at a Westchester middle school who died from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will be celebrated with a socially distant moment of silence.

Joy Gaglia, who worked at Isaac E. Young Middle School in New Rochelle, was among the New Yorkers to die this week due to complications from COVID-19.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, April 13, teachers and staff members at Isaac E. Young will pause for the long-time teaching assistant who was “beloved for her sense of humor, her kindness and willingness to help others,” the district announced. There will also be a moment of silence during the scheduled 7 p.m. Board of Education meeting the following night.

“With the loss of someone as special as Mrs. Gaglia, the tragedy of this worldwide pandemic truly hits home,” Board of Education President Amy Moselhi said. “The Board of Education offers its condolences to Mrs. Gaglia’s family at home and her larger family at Isaac E. Young Middle School.

"In these difficult times, it is that much more important for everyone in our community to support one another. The loss of such a devoted, beloved educator is felt by us all.”

Gaglia had been with the New Rochelle School District for 25 years, running the testing center for special needs students, assisting teachers, and performing a variety of other positions.

“Our hearts go out to Mrs. Gaglia’s family, and to the Isaac Young Middle School community,” Schools Superintendent Laura Feijóo said. “All of the love her colleagues express for her, and the stories they tell about her warmth, friendship and wit are a testament to a prime example of what makes the City School District of New Rochelle so special.”

The staff will not be able to attend any funeral ceremonies due to social distancing, but the district said the faculty plans to sit Shiva for her in the faculty lounge when the COVID-19 crisis passes.

