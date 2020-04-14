COVID-19: Longtime Westchester Police Detective Dies After Contracting Virus

A veteran police officer in Westchester died from complications of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the department announced.

Det. William Sullivan, who has been with the Yonkers Police Department for 25 years, died on Saturday, April 11 after contracting the virus.

“It is with the utmost sorrow and broken hearts that the Yonkers Police Department announces the untimely passing of veteran Det. William Sullivan due to complications associated with the coronavirus disease,” the department announced.

“Known as Sully to all, (he) was a dedicated 25-year member of this department. Beloved and cherished by all who knew him, Sully was an exceptional officer and human being; a devoted family man, husband, brother, and father.”

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said that in honor of Sullivan, the Yonkers Clock Tower will be lit in blue in his honor.

“Sully was a colleague, dear friend, and family,” Spano said. “One thing I have learned throughout my years is, blood is not what makes you family. Instead, the memories you share together do. God knows Sully, and I had our share of memories – but I would do anything for just one more.”

Sullivan leaves behind his wife Eileen, a daughter Jacqueline and his son Will, who's also in the police department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.