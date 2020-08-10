COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality as of Monday, Aug. 10, according to the Department of Health:
- Yonkers: 7,444 (101 active);
- New Rochelle: 3,160 (22);
- Mount Vernon: 2,800 (20);
- White Plains: 1,897 (23);
- Port Chester: 1,304 (15);
- Greenburgh: 1,222 (24);
- Ossining Village: 1,095 (9);
- Peekskill: 1,028 (13);
- Cortlandt: 921 (17);
- Yorktown: 743 (10);
- Mount Pleasant: 593 (2);
- Mamaroneck Village: 477 (17);
- Eastchester: 461 (2);
- Harrison: 430 (12);
- Sleepy Hollow: 416 (4);
- Somers: 406 (2);
- Scarsdale: 369 (1);
- Dobbs Ferry: 332 (1);
- Tarrytown: 299 (2);
- Mount Kisco: 290 (4);
- Bedford: 266 (1);
- Rye City: 219 (3);
- North Castle: 217 (9);
- New Castle: 213 (2);
- Elmsford: 212 (1);
- Croton-on-Hudson: 210 (1);
- Rye Brook: 189 (1);
- Mamaroneck Town: 177 (0);
- Pelham: 171 (5);
- Ossining Town: 158 (0);
- North Salem: 149 (0);
- Tuckahoe: 141 (1);
- Hastings-on-Hudson: 138 (2);
- Pleasantville: 135 (1);
- Pelham Manor: 121 (1);
- Lewisboro: 118 (3);
- Briarcliff Manor: 111 (0);
- Ardsley: 101 (0);
- Bronxville: 87 (3);
- Irvington: 87 (2);
- Larchmont: 75 (1);
- Buchanan: 41 (1);
- Pound Ridge: 29 (0).
Statewide, 6,563,646 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 421,336 testing positive. There have been 25,204 virus-related deaths since the pandemic hit five months ago.
In the past 24 hours, 54,002 tests were reported, with 0.88 percent (476) testing positive. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus is down to 535 and there were two new fatalities.
