COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality as of Monday, Aug. 10, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,444 (101 active);

New Rochelle: 3,160 (22);

Mount Vernon: 2,800 (20);

White Plains: 1,897 (23);

Port Chester: 1,304 (15);

Greenburgh: 1,222 (24);

Ossining Village: 1,095 (9);

Peekskill: 1,028 (13);

Cortlandt: 921 (17);

Yorktown: 743 (10);

Mount Pleasant: 593 (2);

Mamaroneck Village: 477 (17);

Eastchester: 461 (2);

Harrison: 430 (12);

Sleepy Hollow: 416 (4);

Somers: 406 (2);

Scarsdale: 369 (1);

Dobbs Ferry: 332 (1);

Tarrytown: 299 (2);

Mount Kisco: 290 (4);

Bedford: 266 (1);

Rye City: 219 (3);

North Castle: 217 (9);

New Castle: 213 (2);

Elmsford: 212 (1);

Croton-on-Hudson: 210 (1);

Rye Brook: 189 (1);

Mamaroneck Town: 177 (0);

Pelham: 171 (5);

Ossining Town: 158 (0);

North Salem: 149 (0);

Tuckahoe: 141 (1);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 138 (2);

Pleasantville: 135 (1);

Pelham Manor: 121 (1);

Lewisboro: 118 (3);

Briarcliff Manor: 111 (0);

Ardsley: 101 (0);

Bronxville: 87 (3);

Irvington: 87 (2);

Larchmont: 75 (1);

Buchanan: 41 (1);

Pound Ridge: 29 (0).

Statewide, 6,563,646 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 421,336 testing positive. There have been 25,204 virus-related deaths since the pandemic hit five months ago.

In the past 24 hours, 54,002 tests were reported, with 0.88 percent (476) testing positive. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus is down to 535 and there were two new fatalities.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.