Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown
Return to your home site

Menu

Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: New Study Reveals Which Face Masks Are Best, Worst At Blocking Droplets
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The breakdown of cases in Westchester County on Monday, Aug. 10.
The breakdown of cases in Westchester County on Monday, Aug. 10. Photo Credit: Westchester County

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality as of Monday, Aug. 10, according to the Department of Health:

  • Yonkers: 7,444 (101 active);
  • New Rochelle: 3,160 (22);
  • Mount Vernon: 2,800 (20);
  • White Plains: 1,897 (23);
  • Port Chester: 1,304 (15);
  • Greenburgh: 1,222 (24);
  • Ossining Village: 1,095 (9);
  • Peekskill: 1,028 (13);
  • Cortlandt: 921 (17);
  • Yorktown: 743 (10);
  • Mount Pleasant: 593 (2);
  • Mamaroneck Village: 477 (17);
  • Eastchester: 461 (2);
  • Harrison: 430 (12);
  • Sleepy Hollow: 416 (4);
  • Somers: 406 (2);
  • Scarsdale: 369 (1);
  • Dobbs Ferry: 332 (1);
  • Tarrytown: 299 (2);
  • Mount Kisco: 290 (4);
  • Bedford: 266 (1);
  • Rye City: 219 (3);
  • North Castle: 217 (9);
  • New Castle: 213 (2);
  • Elmsford: 212 (1);
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 210 (1);
  • Rye Brook: 189 (1);
  • Mamaroneck Town: 177 (0);
  • Pelham: 171 (5);
  • Ossining Town: 158 (0);
  • North Salem: 149 (0);
  • Tuckahoe: 141 (1);
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 138 (2);
  • Pleasantville: 135 (1);
  • Pelham Manor: 121 (1);
  • Lewisboro: 118 (3);
  • Briarcliff Manor: 111 (0);
  • Ardsley: 101 (0);
  • Bronxville: 87 (3);
  • Irvington: 87 (2);
  • Larchmont: 75 (1);
  • Buchanan: 41 (1);
  • Pound Ridge: 29 (0).

Statewide, 6,563,646 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 421,336 testing positive. There have been 25,204 virus-related deaths since the pandemic hit five months ago.

In the past 24 hours, 54,002 tests were reported, with 0.88 percent (476) testing positive. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus is down to 535 and there were two new fatalities.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice!

Serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.