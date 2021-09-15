Body Found In Westchester Park Near Library

A grizzly scene played out at a Westchester park when the lifeless body of a dead man was found near a local library.

Early on Tuesday, Sept. 14, a 37-year-old homeless man, whose name has not been released, was found unresponsive in Ruby Dee Park in New Rochelle, reportedly near the entrance on Huguenot Street.

Police were called to the scene, and paramedics attempted CPR unsuccessfully. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A New Rochelle Police spokesperson said that the man suffered an unknown medical condition, and there are no signs of criminality. The department is currently awaiting a report from the Medical Examiner’s Office before releasing any additional information.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.