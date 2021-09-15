Contact Us
Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown
Return to your home site

Menu

Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

Nearby Towns

News

Body Found In Westchester Park Near Library

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A body was found at the New Rochelle Library Green
A body was found at the New Rochelle Library Green Photo Credit: New Rochelle Downtown

A grizzly scene played out at a Westchester park when the lifeless body of a dead man was found near a local library.

Early on Tuesday, Sept. 14, a 37-year-old homeless man, whose name has not been released, was found unresponsive in Ruby Dee Park in New Rochelle, reportedly near the entrance on Huguenot Street.

Police were called to the scene, and paramedics attempted CPR unsuccessfully. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A New Rochelle Police spokesperson said that the man suffered an unknown medical condition, and there are no signs of criminality. The department is currently awaiting a report from the Medical Examiner’s Office before releasing any additional information.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Tarrytown-SleepyHollow Daily Voice!

Serves Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.