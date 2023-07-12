New Update: Sewage No Longer Being Released In Hudson River In Sleepy Hollow, Advisory Remains

An advisory warning swimmers and recreational boaters to stay out of the Hudson River between Peekskill and Yonkers will remain in effect until at least Thursday morning, July 13, Westchester Department of Health officials said.

The warning came after a force main break was discovered at the Tarrytown Sewer Pump Station on Monday, July 10, forcing partially treated sewage to be temporarily dumped into the Hudson River at River Street in Sleepy Hollow.

The 30-inch break has since been repaired, officials said on Wednesday, July 12, meaning that sewage will no longer be released into the river and will be fully treated at the pump station.

However, as the county conducts sampling of the water to make sure it is clean enough for recreation, the advisory will continue to remain in effect. Once results from the sampling are available, the Health Department will announce if it is appropriate for the advisory to be lifted.

