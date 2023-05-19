Tarrytown Public Schools' New Superintendent Comes From Neighboring District

Raymond Sanchez will serve as the next superintendent of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, district officials announced on Wednesday, May 17.

Sanchez's appointment will be officially finalized during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, May 30. He will succeed Chris Borsari, who announced his retirement in November and will serve his last day on Friday, June 30.

Sanchez will be coming to Tarrytown from the Ossining Union Free School District, where he has served as superintendent since 2013.

Tarrytown school officials sang praises of Sanchez's accomplishments in Ossining, such as conceptualizing OPrime, a community school hub connecting families to services and resources, and getting the district to join My Brother’s Keeper, a program that connects boys and young men of color with support networks to increase their skills.

"Without question, Dr. Sanchez is an accomplished and charismatic leader," said Tarrytown Board of Education President John Paine, who also added, "In addition to learning about his broad base of experience, our Board was able to hear how he envisions working with our team to reach our goals and optimize our performance.”

Sanchez, a Tarrytown native, said he is excited to begin his new role.

"I am extremely honored to be the finalist for the next Superintendent of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns and eager to work alongside the administration, faculty, and staff that have created a district that is widely recognized for its high-caliber academics and inclusive environment,” he said.

"I am proud of the work I have done throughout my career, especially in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion and improving outcomes for all students, and look forward to bringing the same passion and professionalism to this role," Sanchez added.

He holds a Master's Degree from Long Island University as well as a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Manhattanville College. Additionally, Sanchez also received a certificate of Advanced Study in Education Administration from Columbia University.

He lives in Westchester with his wife and three children.

