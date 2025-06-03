New Footage Shows 4 Suspects In Tarrytown Lighthouse Arson Case (Update)

In an update on Tuesday, June 3, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the four persons of interest. The photos, which show the suspects near the scene, were made public as part of the ongoing investigation.

The blaze and destruction were discovered by a Westchester County Parks employee around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, who arrived at the site to find smoke, shattered windows, and widespread damage inside the Hudson River landmark. First responders from Sleepy Hollow police and fire departments extinguished the fire, and county detectives took over the investigation, as Daily Voice reported.

According to police, the first floor of the lighthouse sustained fire damage, and both floors had broken windows and destroyed furnishings, including historical artifacts and antiques. Approximately 35 antique books were found torn from shelves and strewn across the floor.

The lighthouse, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a beloved symbol of Westchester’s waterfront heritage.

“This was a truly despicable act,” said County Executive Ken Jenkins on Monday.

How to Submit Tips

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured. Tips can be submitted anonymously via several channels:

Voice Tip Line: (800) 898-TIPS (8477);

Email/Text/Video: tips@wccops.com'

Mobile App: Submit confidential tips through the WCPD Mobile App (available on Apple and Android devices).

