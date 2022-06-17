Popular Piermont Restaurant's New Tarrytown Location Off To Strong Start

For those looking for something different to try for dinner, check out the new tapas bar in Westchester that is quickly becoming a fan of foodies and racking up five-star reviews online.

The Basque Tapas Bar in Tarrytown is just the spot to visit with friends and load on an assortment of small plates to share as you enjoy the quality ingredients the restaurant is known for.

The new restaurant is the sister to Basque in Piermont across the river in Rockland County. The Tarrytown location is every bit as good and offers the same Spanish flavors with a flair, according to online reviewers.

"Having just opened in Tarrytown, this new place mirrors the quality and consistency of the original in Piermont," said Yelper Jerry L. "You can't have a bad time at either of the two locations as the owner and executive chef, Benny, has an excellent staff to match the outstanding food and ambiance."

The menu features a wide array of unique tapas selections such as Cajun-spiced ahi tuna cubes, filet mignon, sauteed chorizo with onions, peppers, white Rioja wine, empanadas of the day, and many others.

Another top seller is the paella offered with either seafood or different meats (Note: paella takes 40 minutes as it is made to order). The dish could easily serve four, although it is touted as being for two, diners noted on Yelp.

There is also a large selection of seafood entrees to choose from.

Many online reviewers mentioned the top-notch service and the friendliness of the staff, almost as much as the vast array of flavors that arrived at their tables.

The restaurant itself is comfortable and a nice place to unwind for the day with a group of family or friends.

Prices are moderate to high depending on the selection. Vegetarian options are available.

The restaurant is located at 61 Main St., in Tarrytown.

Reservations are suggested. Call 845-395-3100.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.