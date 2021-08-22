Contact Us
Hawk Caught In Chicken Coop Rescued In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
ECO Crisafulli prepares to release hawk back into the wild
Karma came back to bite a hungry hawk who found itself in a precarious position after getting caught in a chicken coop in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officers recently came to the aid of a hawk in distress after it got caught in a chicken coop at a home in the village of Brewster in Putnam County.

The officer met with the homeowner, who reported that the hawk had gotten stuck in the chicken coop and was being attacked by some of the chickens.

Environmental Conservation Officer Evan Crisafulli was able to safely rescue the red-shouldered hawk, which did not appear to sustain any apparent injuries. Following the rescue, Crisafulli released the hawk back into the wild and it flew away.

 “DEC's Environmental Conservation Police Officers are working hard in communities across New York to protect natural resources by upholding our state's stringent laws and regulations and protecting public safety," NYSDEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. 

"Our (officers) are expertly trained to perform their duties in every setting-from cities to wilderness-and continue to adapt to meet new and emerging challenges as they build on their longstanding commitment to protect New York's environment."

