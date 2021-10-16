Contact Us
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Link Shown Between Severity, Death From Virus And Smoking, New Study Reveals

Cigarettes
Cigarettes Photo Credit: Image by sipa / Pixabay

A new study has found a strong link between smoking cigarettes and severe outcomes from COVID-19 infection.

According to a report from News Medical, researchers for the UK Biobank study looked at "primary care records, COVID-19 test results, hospital admissions data and death certificates" to search for associations between smoking and hospitalizations and death from COVID-19. 

The news site reported that 59 percent of participants have never smoked, 37 percent were former smokers and 4 percent were smokers. 

The study found that current smokers were 80 percent more likely to be hospitalized and "significantly more likely to die from COVID-19."

Learn more about the study here.

