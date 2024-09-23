Leader Of Tarrytown School District Named NYS Superintendent Of Year

Tarrytown Union Free School District Superintendent Raymond Sanchez was named the Superintendent of the Year for 2025 by the New York State Council of School Superintendents, the organization announced on Monday, Sept. 23.

Council President Lars Clemensen, the superintendent of the Hampton Bays School District on Long Island, explained the reasons why Sanchez was chosen:

"Ray’s recognition as the New York State Superintendent of the Year is a testament to his focus every day on what is important–success and opportunity for every student he serves," Clemensen said.

The superintendent in Tarrytown since July 2023, Sanchez has worked with his staff members to uncover unconscious biases and appreciate cultural differences in the district, which has seen much diversity in its demographics.

Before his time in Tarrytown, Sanchez spent a long part of his career with the Ossining Union Free School District, where he served as superintendent for a decade. There, he addressed challenges faced by the district as its demographics experienced much change from a significant number of immigrants, many of whom came from Central America.

As a speaker of both English and Spanish, Sanchez was able to deal with communication challenges that were key to helping the district's new students, according to the council.

Sanchez said he focuses on younger students when it comes to creating systemic and generational change in school districts.

"The research is clear that the earlier we can get to students, the greater opportunity we have to erase inequities, mitigate negative cycles, and lift young people to greater heights," Sanchez said.

Some of the work Sanchez did to address diversity included the creation of dual-language programs in both Ossining and Tarrytown, which helped students become bilingual, bi-literate, and bi-cultural.

He also initiated diversity job fairs and more focused human relations processes meant to diversify the teacher workforce in his districts.

"We are delighted for Ray and honored to be part of this recognition," said Tarrytown School Board President Michelle DeFilippis, who added, "His passion for social justice, his commitment to equity for all students, and his relentless support for the power of diversity is incredibly meaningful to our residents."

Sanchez holds an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from Manhattanville College. In May 2024, he was also awarded an honorary doctorate from Mercy University in Dobbs Ferry.

