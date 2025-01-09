Lane Closures On Route 119 In Tarrytown Expected Through January: Here's Why

The work, which began this week, involves replacing a three-mile stretch of aging force sewer main pipe from just west of Carrollwood Drive to Elmsford. Frequent breaks in the pipe have caused significant issues for the county's sewer system and local residents, prompting the need for the large-scale project, Tarrytown village officials announced on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

For the rest of the month, one lane of traffic on both sides of Route 119 will remain closed during weekday project hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews install a bypass sewer line.

Once the bypass is complete, crews will begin replacing the pipe in 20-foot increments, starting in Tarrytown and moving toward Elmsford. This work will also involve intermittent lane closures during the same weekday hours, according to village officials.

The entire project is expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete.

