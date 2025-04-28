'I Was Left For Dead': Man Who Shot Ex In Neck In Front Of Kids In Sleepy Hollow Learns Fate

Sleepy Hollow resident Ruben Santiago, 40, was sentenced Friday afternoon, April 25, to 20 years to life in state prison for a brutal attack in January 2024, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced.

As previously reported by Daily Voice at the time, the attack happened on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, around 4:30 p.m., when Santiago forcibly entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Chestnut Street near Valley Street in Sleepy Hollow, violating an existing order of protection.

Once inside, he shot the 37-year-old woman with a .38 caliber revolver, striking her in the neck and hand while her young children were present.

Santiago fled the scene but was apprehended the next day by the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.

In February 2025, Santiago pleaded guilty to a long list of charges, including first-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, and three counts of first-degree burglary.

In a powerful victim impact statement read aloud during sentencing, the survivor said, "I screamed for help and begged for my life. I was left for dead. These night terrors haunt me now in my sleep."

DA Susan Cacace condemned Santiago’s actions, stating, "Mr. Santiago’s depraved actions highlight the dangers that victims of domestic violence all too often face.

"It is paramount that we in law enforcement do all that we can to protect domestic abuse victims and to seek justice when they are harmed," Cacace continued.

In addition to his prison term, Santiago will also serve five years of post-release supervision. Additionally, a judge issued a permanent order of protection on behalf of the victim.

